Fan’s Footage Looks to Confirm Serious Knee Injury for New Day Member

We have an update on Xavier Woods and his apparent knee injury. A fan caught footage of the moment Woods hurt himself. Due to the injury, Woods rolled out of the ring and the match had an impromptu finish.

Woods himself all but confirmed the injury by acknowledging the video on his Twitter account.

Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017

Didn’t even look cool 🙄 https://t.co/maTqyCFasA — Find me @ DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 29, 2017

The injury woes for WWE and their Superstars may be getting worse. On top of Bayley, Big Cass, Samoa Joe, and Asuka, we can now add Xavier Woods to the injured reserve.

WWE has yet to release a comment but multiple reports are coming from last night’s SmackDown live event in Texarkana, Arkansas carrying sobering news. It appears that Xavier Woods suffered a serious knee injury.

Wrestling Inc. had a correspondent in the audience and here’s their story:

” …the injury came when Woods went for a jumping DDT and apparently pushed off the wrong way. The knee buckled and Woods went down. The referee threw up the dreaded “X” symbol to call the match and one of the Uso brothers then rolled Kofi Kingston up for a quick finish.”

Woods could not stand on his own and had to be helped to the back by The New Day and WWE trainers.

@XavierWoodsPhD just tore his knee up, I’d guarantee it Ref and @WWEFandango threw up the X #WWETexarkana — Stephen A. Love (@BigStevieCool95) August 29, 2017

Oh man Xavier woods legit hurt at #WWETexarkana — Austin Stanley (@MaxTMahem) August 29, 2017

Woods made this cryptic tweet late last night:

….cool. — Find me @ DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 29, 2017

While Woods’ comment is minimal, it certainly is void of enthusiasm. As of now, WWE has yet to comment on the injury. However, the report does not sound good for Xavier. Knee injuries are rarely acute in professional athletes, here’s to hoping the damage was minimal.

The injury bug is currently feasting on the WWE roster. This slew of injuries can only be interpreted as bad luck. For Woods and The New Day, it comes at a highly inopportune time. Last week, word came the WWE was planning on making them “the greatest tag team of all time” by having him win as many tag team championships as possible. Obviously, the New Day can still compete with Kofi and Big E, but losing Xavier Woods, their spiritual leader, is quite the blow. However even though The New Day is down a man, they can still continue their hot program with The Usos.

We’re still waiting on the official word from WWE but none of this sounds good. As soon as we garner more information we’ll have it posted.