WWE's Xavier Woods Injured During New Day's 'Raw' Match

Xavier Woods suffered an injury during WWE Raw this week after being hit with a chair that was thrown by Drew McIntyre. It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, saying, "I don't know if it was the chair spot, but I believe that Woods was hurt. So hopefully he'll be back soon. But something happened, and he suffered some sort of injury," per Cageside Seats.

Woods went to social media to confirm the injury and revealed when he'll return to action. "Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash," Woods wrote. "Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after!"

Drew McIntyre Used that chair like a lawn dart.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UQJ7a90ka7 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 29, 2023

Woods was competing with Kofi Kingston, and the two were taking on The Viking Raiders, who ended up winning the match. Woods and Kingston recently made their return to WWE after being away for a while and are looking to make an impact on the tag team division. The goal is to win the undisputed tag team championship since Kingston and Woods (along with the injured BIG E) have dominated the division over the last decade. The New Day has won the Raw Tag Team Championship four times, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times, and Kingston and Woods won the NXT Tag Team Championship last year. And for Woods, he was named King of the Ring in 2021 after winning the tournament.

BREAKING: Xavier Woods suffered a cervical strain after getting hit by a chair thrown by Drew McIntyre. He will miss the upcoming Monday Night Raw. pic.twitter.com/WiZboDvke4 — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2023

"Being King of the Ring is something that I've wanted for the longest time," Woods told the Courier & Press in 2021. "I want to be on top of the mountain and to me, the King of the Ring as the mountain-top makes the most logical sense. I was into King Arthur and all medieval things as a kid and still am. I always noticed that when fights would break out kings had champions who fought for them. That showed me that being king is most important, so that's how it's always been burned in my brain. And it's just it's something that's very fun. I always remember older Kings of the Ring and what they did with it, whether it's crazy or not, it's still interesting."