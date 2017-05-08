X-Pac Gives Full Account Of Recent Meth Arrest

Former WWE Star, Sean Waltman, had an eventful last seven days. From being reported missing to being arrested to claiming he was visited by the “meth fairy,” X Pac’s life was turned upside down when he was taken in custody for allegedly trying to take weed and meth with him on his trip to a UK wrestling event.

Despite the allegations, X Pac continues to maintain his innocence and recently joined the Sam Roberts Podcast to give his full story.

“I stopped at a local dispensary at the airport and picked up a few things, which they said were more than I had. I couldn’t possibly consume the amount they said I had. How would they know what my dosage is? My dosage is 3-4 bottles of Cannabis pills which were 35 milligrams each. Sam, this is a lot as far as edible dosage goes, I take about 300 mg at a time, so that is one of those bottles. That is a lot, my tolerance is a lot for it, which is normally when I am on an airplane. Terrible time on airplanes, it’s not good. Regardless, I didn’t get charged with Cannabis anyways, they couldn’t charge me with that. There was no charge that they could take me on for that so it’s not even part of it, which is why they had to hold me on the Meth stuff. If I had been out of state it would be fine, they would have arrested me for possession of Cannabis, but not in California. They couldn’t find anybody to take me to jail. Those pills that they said were Meth but they were for a Candida infection, which is a Yeast infection. It can come in a lot of different ways, one of which could be sex, but I don’t think that’s how I got it.”

When asked if he felt like he was being targeted for his checkered past, Waltman did believe the police knew who he was.

“I’m sure they did. I’m sure that once they had me in their midst, I’m sure that they were right there looking at a computer the whole time so I’m sure they could have found whatever they wanted about me. They knew I was coming before I had even gotten there. Apparently, that is sure how it seemed. Once I got there and gave them my boarding pass, it had given a different sound then what it normally sounds. I had gone down the jetway and suddenly there are customs. I tell him exactly what I had, fully cooperated what I had. Even though he said that he appreciated me cooperating, but I don’t think he was appreciative. I didn’t get that impression, but the guy was a real hard a**, he wasn’t having any of it. Of course Sam, on paper my past didn’t help at all. If Montel Williams had been travelling with Cannabis, like he had done so in Germany one time, I’m sure they would have treated him differently since he had served our country honorably for a couple of decades in the Marines and Navy, so I’m sure they would have treated him differently, I’m sure of that. There were three guys at custom, with one main guy who was on a mission, making sure I didn’t leave there until I was in handcuffs. I had a feeling that this was not going to go as well as it might have with somebody else. I was being interrogated for hours and was thinking that I was going to miss my flight, now I was just wondering if I was going to be able to make the show at all. I just sat there for hours with a smile on my face, well not really a smile, I wasn’t ‘boo-boo’ face, but I was just taking in that this is part of life. This is what happens when I was choosing to use legal medicine for me, which happens to be federally legal. It’s worth it for me, my health to me is much more important. It’s not that Cannabis is everything like it’s the end-all and be-all to everything, but it definitely was a huge part of it.”



So there you have it. Hopefully X-Pac is doing well and this was all just one big misunderstanding.

We really hope so.

