Massive Intercontinental Title Match Rumored for WrestleMania 34

WWE’s recent fascination with multiple person title matches appears destined to continue right through WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, undoubtedly one of the highlights of RAW each and every week, is reportedly headed for a fatal five-way title defense at WrestleMania. This continues the recent trend on WWE PPVs which saw a three man match for the WWE title at Royal Rumble and a now a six man match for the WWE title at Fastlane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week’s RAW episode clearly teased a triple threat between Miz, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, with Miz being forced to wrestle both men during Monday night’s show. This lead to Rollins and Balor arguing over which had the more impressive victory over Miz, Rollins who wrestled him first or Balor who got a worn-down Miz.

According the report from Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman and Elias are the other names expected to be added to the match. Strowman in particular makes sense, as he was originally scheduled to face Miz in a singles match at the show for the Intercontinental title. In addition, Elias has been one of the hot new stars on RAW, so his presence in an important title match at the year’s biggest show fits his positioning on the card.

At one point recently, Strowman was also rumored to be tagging up with Ronda Rousey to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. However, television over the last week has made it abundantly clear that Rousey’s WrestleMania partner will be RAW GM Kurt Angle.

Rollins has seen his WrestleMania plans change numerous times over the last couple of months due to untimely injuries. He and Dean Ambrose were once slated to go toe to toe in New Orleans, but an injury to Ambrose thwarted those plans. Then, Rollins was set for a match with Jason Jordan, but yet another injury ruined that direction. Will Rollins finally be able to settle in with an Intercontinental title match?

Despite the large number of working parts that will be in this likely Intercontinental title match, with athletic performers such as Rollins, Balor, and Miz in the ring, this bout will certainly rank high on the list of potential match of the night contenders come WrestleMania 34.