Why Vince McMahon Chewed Out Braun Strowman

Some people have assumed that with Triple H assuming the role of public face of the WWE that Vince McMahon has become more hands off with the WWE in his old age. Turns out that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Mick Foley was a guest on this week’s Making Their Way To The Ring with Lilian Garcia, and he gave Lilian an example of how hands-on Vince is; specifically when it comes to how he wants his buzzwords to be handled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, I want a title shot. Mr. McMahon’s behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, oh god, it’s not a title shot. I was thinking to myself, then what is it? That’s exactly what I would go to call it when I would go out there. You want a title shot? He’s like, it’s a title match. It’s a match! So if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound behemoth get chewed out, you should’ve been there.”

If Braun Strowman suddenly starts an unexpected losing streak or gets stuck with a weird stuttering gimmick, at least we’ll know why.

MORE WWE: Legend Vader Says He’s Entering Final Days / Daniel Bryan Announces New WrestleMania Challenger For Bray Wyatt / Twitter Reacts To Randy Orton Announcement / Why The Emmalina Character Was Dropped