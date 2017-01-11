WWE: Updated Odds For The 2017 Royal Rumble

The 2017 Royal Rumble is going to be one of the most star studded Rumbles in WWE history! While it may seem odd for a 51 year old part-timer to be favored to win the historic event, oddsmakers are solidly behind the Undertaker after last night’s RAW announcement.

When Taker told Stephanie McMahon that he doesn’t belong to anyone, he was essentially letting us all know that if he wins the Rumble, he will challenge whichever damn champion he pleases.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taker’s rumored Wrestlemania matches have placed the smart money on the Deadman to survive the Rumble. With John Cena set to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns set to face Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, the WWE would have their pic of which Mania dream match they’d like to put Taker in.

A host of other names are expected to enter the Rumble over the next few weeks, which will of course change the odds, but as it stands now, Taker is the favorite.

Selected Royal Rumble 2017 winner odds:

The Undertaker 5/2

Chris Jericho 5/1

Randy Orton 6/1

Braun Strowman 7/1

Finn Balor 7/1

Bill Goldberg 10/1

Seth Rollins 16/1

Brock Lesnar 20/1

The Miz 20/1

Baron Corbin 25/1

Sami Zayn 25/1

Bray Wyatt 33/1

Cesaro 33/1

Dean Ambrose 33/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Big Cass 50/1

Rusev 80/1

Kane 100/1

Luke Harper 125/1

Apollo Crews 250/1

*odds taken from Oddschecker

Chris Jericho seems like a surprising choice to land behind Taker at 5/1. While he has been rumored to face his best friend, Kevin Owens at Mania, his US Championship victory seems to all but guarantee that he will not also walk out with a Rumble victory.

While an Undertaker victory does seem likely, I like Strowman at 7/1 and Goldberg at 10/1 from a purely degenerate gambler’s standpoint.

Who is your pick to win this year’s Royal Rumble?

WWE Royal Rumble is available to watch on the WWE Network.

MORE WWE: Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega / The Rock On When Wrestling Is Fake / Bayley Reveals Her Dream WrestleMania Moment/Former Champion Addresses Rumors Of A Rumble Return / Over The Ropes Podcast: Cena Makes Us All Recognize! / Another WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Inductee Revealed