Matt Hardy Deletes Bray Wyatt in ‘Ultimate Deletion’

After weeks of waiting, WWE fans were finally treated to the “Ultimate Deletion” match at the Hardy Compound between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

The match started off with Wyatt strolling up to the house holding a latern. He was greeted by Vanguard One, flashed a projection of Hardy telling Wyatt to follow the music. Wyatt made his way up to the ring next to the house, where Matt waited for him in the ring as the show cut to commercial.

The two traded moves inside the ring, with Wyatt finally gaining the upperhand and grabbing a chair. Hardy called for Vanguard to initiate “Boomstick” causing firewokds to fire in all directions around Wyatt.

Hardy retreated, leading Wyatt to an abandonded cabin on the compound. Hardy asks if Wyatt thinks this place is familiar, leading to Wyatt getting flashbacks of Sister Abigail’s cabin before Randy Orton burned it down last year. He is knocked out of his trance when Hardy smacks him with a kendo stick

Wyatt gets his hand on the kendo stick and chases Hardy again, this time to the statues Hardy calls the “Land of Obsolete Men.” Wyatt kept trying to find him as Hardy hid behind the statues

The two eventually make their way into a giant shed, called the “Dome of Deletion.” Hardy knocks Wyatt down and debates over whether he should hit him with a lawn whether to use a lawnmower or wheelchair, and goes with the lawnmower as orchestral music plays.

Wyatt wakes up in his spider pose and stops Hardy, telling him this is his ultimate deletion and drags him to the Lake of Reincarnation.

Hardy crawls to Skaarsgard for help. Wyatt sets up for Sister Abigail but gets distracted by Vanguard. He looks back to see the boat has been flipped over. He picks it up only to see Senor Benjamin, who tosses him an inflatable globe.

Benjamin starts singing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” distracting Wyatt. Jeff Hardy, making a surprise cameo as Brother Nero starts singing along too. Wyatt turns around, right into a Twist of Fate for Hardy who gets the pinfall.

Hardy grabs a shovel and pushes Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation. He then asks Benjamin to pull him out, but Benjamin can’t find him. Hardy rejoices, saying Wyatt has been deleted as the camera zooms up and the show closes.