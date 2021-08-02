WWE: Bray Wyatt's Release From Company Angers Fans

WWE made one of the more surprising cuts over the weekend, releasing former WWE and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Wyatt's release was budget-related, similar to what happened with Braun Strowman. Wyatt was reportedly called by John Laurinaitis and told Wyatt he didn't do anything wrong.

Wyatt was one of the more popular Superstars on the WWE roster. He has played different characters during his 10-year run in WWE, but his most popular is "The Feind," which was his most current gimmick. Wyatt last competed in a match at WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton. Alexa Bliss was working with Wyatt at the time and told Metro.co.uk last year she wanted to work with him in 2016.

"Working with Bray has been awesome," Bliss said. "I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, but it never really got off the ground just because it didn't make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that's out of the box or a bit different, I'm a big fan of - acting or portraying a character. So, this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It's been very interesting. We don't know where it's going. You know as much as I know, but it's been a lot of fun and I'm excited to see where it goes." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news of Wyatt's release.