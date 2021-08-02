WWE: Bray Wyatt's Release From Company Angers Fans
WWE made one of the more surprising cuts over the weekend, releasing former WWE and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Wyatt's release was budget-related, similar to what happened with Braun Strowman. Wyatt was reportedly called by John Laurinaitis and told Wyatt he didn't do anything wrong.
Wyatt was one of the more popular Superstars on the WWE roster. He has played different characters during his 10-year run in WWE, but his most popular is "The Feind," which was his most current gimmick. Wyatt last competed in a match at WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton. Alexa Bliss was working with Wyatt at the time and told Metro.co.uk last year she wanted to work with him in 2016.
"Working with Bray has been awesome," Bliss said. "I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, but it never really got off the ground just because it didn't make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that's out of the box or a bit different, I'm a big fan of - acting or portraying a character. So, this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It's been very interesting. We don't know where it's going. You know as much as I know, but it's been a lot of fun and I'm excited to see where it goes." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news of Wyatt's release.
WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021
One fan wrote: "You have the worst creative department out of any sports entertainment company on the face of the planet. Take his pride and passion, give it to Alexa and then release him. Thank you for making Tony Khan’s roster far greater than yours with this one."prevnext
What an evolution Bray Wyatt has been through over the last 12 years. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/6tFTWHPCyj— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 1, 2021
Another fan wrote: "I give WWE 5 years tops before it's no longer in business. Releasing their best stars, a lack of talent and exciting stories, relying on old stars who are way past it."prevnext
@WWEBrayWyatt was legit one of the smartest minds in the business but even a better person! #TheirLoss— B____ M_____ (@WWE_Murphy) July 31, 2021
One fan said: "Bray has the potential to be an amazing star worldwide. He is a tremendous creative. Unfortunately, WWE never let him reach that potential. They misused him and buried his characterization tons of times. He deserves more."prevnext
July 31, 2021
Is Wyatt heading to AEW. One fan wrote: "Looks like Dark Order found its leader. I for one would love to see Bray pick up where Brodie has left off. It's destiny at this point."prevnext
Wow. 😲— Kip (@KipClips) August 1, 2021
And there's probably a few names I'm missing too. #WWE #BrayWyatt #wwereleases pic.twitter.com/PEokcDahMp
"Bray Wyatt, one of the most creative minds WWE had, has been released from the company," one fan noted. "Says more about them, than it does about him, he wasn't the same after losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg last year.prevnext
Before I say what I want. I’m going to wait and see if he ends up on AEW. However I will say this as politely as possible. Creative has been dropping ball and for a long time now.— Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) July 31, 2021
One social media user noted: "He’s better off honestly He’s got so much talent that will be appreciated elsewhere. The person who needs to be let go is the one in charge of all those god awful screen cuts! It’s nauseating."prevnext
WWE has come to terms on the release of Mr Vince Mcmahon. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/5HYRGZi1fz— Nathan C (@Nathanrules15) July 31, 2021
And this fan said: "Vince is a workaholic and is directly involved in Creative, hence some incredibly disastrous story lines that were his babies. Also John Laurinitis is Vince’s yes man, there’s no WAY Vince didn’t know or approve this."prev