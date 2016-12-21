WWE: Triple Threat WWE Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown

Dolph Ziggler still has his championship match with AJ Styles next week in Chicago, but it looks like he’ll have company. Ziggler and Baron Corbin wrestled to a count-out in the main event of tonight’s Smackdown LIVE after Corbin threw Ziggler into AJ Styles, who was sitting in on guest commentary.

Styles hopped up and began slamming both opponents with chairs before Daniel Bryan interrupted to announce that next week Corbin will join Ziggler in the main event to challenge for AJ Styles‘ WWE Championship on the final Smackdown LIVE of 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Next week’s Smackdown will also feature the return of John Cena, a fatal four way for the Wyatt’s tag team championship and the Alexa Bliss/Becky Lynch Women’s championship rematch.

Do either Baron Corbin or Dolph Ziggler have a chance to take the WWE Championship away from the champ that runs the camp?

