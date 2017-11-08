WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Spoilers and Recap

WWE’s Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view went from highly anticipated, to highly questionable. In the end, it proved to be highly entertaining.

Despite suffering critical casualties due to an unnamed viral outbreak, WWE was forced to book on the fly. Fortunately for WWE, that’s when they’re at their best.

By losing Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt, WWE wasn’t just missing a couple names on tonight’s card, but 2 of the most quintessential stars of the generation. So to compensate fans, WWE drastically brought in Kurt Angle and AJ Styles as emergency fill-ins.

Enough of the chit-chat, let’s get into it:

Asuka vs. Emma

Asuka made her big debut with a win that surprised no one. However, the match was far more competitive than most fans anticipated.

WWE may have once had plans for Asuka to squash Emma, but the tumultuous week left TLC’s card looking like a motel sign with missing letters. To fill the show, Vince McMahon and WWE may have needed 15 minutes from these two.

That said Asuka’s arrival wasn’t particularly memorable. WWE will continue to pump her impeccable NXT resume and undefeated streak but the question is: will anyone care?

Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

There was little reason for Alexa Bliss to lose her RAW Women’s Championship tonight at TLC and WWE executed that logic and had her successfully retain her belt against Mickie James.

Their match was fun for what it was, a bridge to Bliss’ next contender, and we likely have closed the book on this program. James still is quite capable and could be used as a believable hurdle to jump for future contenders to earn a shot at Bliss.

Bliss’ reign as champ has lost a little steam as of late and WWE may be ready to compensate by throwing Asuka into the title picture.

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

If you’re a fan of Enzo Amore, the good times are back. However, if Enzo isn’t your kind of guy, the darkness has returned.

Using a couple dirty tricks, Enzo pinned Kalisto to become a 2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. This may be the beginning of a long run at the top of 205 Live for Amore.

The Demon vs. AJ Styles

In a match that was once to believed to be impossible, Finn Balor and his Demon defeated AJ Styles in a fantastic display of professional wrestling.

While Balor’s victory doesn’t come as a surprise, the match was still a blast. WWE handpicking AJ Styles to replace Bray Wyatt and Sister Abigail was a stroke of genius.

Angle/Rollins/Ambrose vs. The Miz/Cesaro/Sheamus/Braun Strowman/Kane

We were secretly hoping that Angle would forgo his Olympic entrance and adorn the Shield tactical gear. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.

Angle would steal one more moment as he hit a series of German Suplexes on his foes. Unfortunately, Braun Strowman planted him into a table and Angle was helped to the back by WWE’s medical team.

This meant Ambrose and Rollins, who were already severely outnumbered, were now helpless. The Raw Tag Team Champions were dismantled for the rest of the match, however, an accidental chair shot turned Kane and Braun Strowman into enemies. This would significantly impact the match.

In a crazy turn of events, Strowman was stuffed a garbage truck by his teammates and driven to the back. This was a questionable strategy.

Angle would storm back and hit a couple hysterically good Angle slams on Cesaro and Sheamus. With all of the momentum, Angle, Rollins, and Ambrose hit the Triple Powerbomb to pin the Miz.

