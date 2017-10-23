Asuka Makes her WWE Debut With TLC Victory

After weeks, if not months of anticipation, Asuka is finally in WWE.

The highly anticipated debut of the Empress of Tomorrow went just as expected as she collected her first main roster victory over Emma. Flashing her unique offense and eccentric character, Asuka strapped on her Asuka Lock to secure the win and keep her undefeated streak alive.

The match itself was far more competitive than most were anticipating. WWE may have needed them to eat up a little time due to the massive changes to tonight’s card, so thus the near equal match. These two have proven to have exceptional chemistry in earlier matches so it seemed WWE was confident enough to let them go out there and tell a complete story.

“It’s the faith to say that you’re that person and to say that if you hold that championship that the belief is there in you to lead a division or a company or a group and to be in that position. For somebody like her, here’s that faith for that long of a period of time and we’re not beating you, we’re keeping a championship on you and keeping it fresh. That’s a pretty bold statement of how good you are,” he said.