WWE: The Undertaker Makes Huge Royal Rumble Announcement On RAW!

The Deadman returned to RAW tonight and set the wrestling world on fire when he announced his entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker took the mic and simply stated “I’m back!” He then made his intentions known for entering the Rumble and made it clear that he was not beholden to either Smackdown or RAW, leading us to believe he could challenge either champion at Wrestlemania if he were to win the Rumble.



The Rumble announcement is bigger than you might think. In his 26 year career, Taker has only participated in nine Rumbles, winning only the 2007 Rumble entering from the # 30 spot. The Phenom last competed in the 2009 Rumble where he was eliminated by Big Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stephanie McMahon gave RAW GM Mick Foley two hours to produce the Undertaker and when he didn’t come at the desired time, Stephanie came to the ring to give Foley his 2016 performance review. Just as Stephanie seemed ready to fire Foley, the familiar gong brought Taker to the ring to make his announcement.

It’s been rumored that this could be the Undertaker’s final Wrestlemania and winning the 2017 Royal Rumble would be a great way to send him on one last epic run.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega / The Rock On When Wrestling Is Fake / Bayley Reveals Her Dream WrestleMania Moment/Former Champion Addresses Rumors Of A Rumble Return / Over The Ropes Podcast: Cena Makes Us All Recognize! / Another WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Inductee Revealed