WWE: The New Day Enter The Royal Rumble

Five spots taken, twenty five remain. The Royal Rumble is finally starting to fill up. Before tonight, only Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were official for the Royal Rumble match. Now we can add three more names to the list.

The New Day — Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Big E — have entered themselves into the Rumble. During a promo on tonight’s RAW, the New Day made were making New Year’s resolutions, promising 2017 would be even better than 2016, when they broke Demolition’s record for longest reigning tag team champions. The New Day announced they would get the year started off right with a Royal Rumble win.

Their may only be five participants as of yet, but the thought of seeing Big E mix it up with Goldberg and Lesnar already has me hyped for the January 29th even in San Antonio, TX.

We’ll keep you updated with more Rumble participants as they are announced.

