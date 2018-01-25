WWE Superstars React to XFL Announcement

Now that the XFL is set for a sequel, WWE officially has a new sibling. But don’t expect any kind of rivalry. If anything, based on their ritual, some WWE Superstars may actually want to join Vince McMahon’s professional football league.

After the announcement of the XFL’s rebirth was made, hoards of WWE Superstars raced to share their thoughts on Twitter. Here are some of the highlights.

I would like to be a participant in VKM LONG SHOT #XFL2020 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 25, 2018

Does this mean I have to be on MORE shows? 😳#XFL2020 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 25, 2018

I’m brainstorming my XFL names:

1. Better Than You

2. I Can Kick Your Butt

3. Move Now

4. Beautiful Badass

5. Big Can of Whoop Ass Feel free to chime in #XFL2020 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 25, 2018

Laces out baby! The NEW XFL#XFL2020 — TEN 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) January 25, 2018

Ah, the XFL returning is a wonderful idea! American Football has always been way too flashy. I’m sure this will be a new, more refined, and wholesome, beginning for the sport! Bravo, @VinceMcMahon! #XFL2020 — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 25, 2018

This is the X F LLLLL!!! #XFL2020 — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) January 25, 2018

In December the WWE boss sold 3.34 millions shares of WWE stock, earning him a cool $105 million. The purpose of the cash out is said to help fund “Alpha Entertainment,” a company McMahon started independently of WWE.

While that sounds like a ton of money (and it is) Vince’s recent transaction only accounts for less than 5% of WWE’s shares. However, it may be the perfect kickstarter for the second chapter of the XFL. Outside of being on the butt end of some snarky jokes, the defunct football league has been off of the radar since it closed its doors.

However, the tale of Vince McMahon‘s failed football league got a jolt of life when ESPN released a highly acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary on the subject in early 2017.