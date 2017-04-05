WWE Superstar Released

It appears Vince McMahon’s superstar shake-up has already begun behind the scenes as Smackdown Live superstar, Simon Gotch, has been released from the company today for undisclosed reasons.

“WWE has come to terms on a mutually agreed upon release with Simon Gotch as of today, April 5, 2017. WWE wishes Gotch the best in all his future endeavors.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gotch and Aiden English won the NXT Tag Team Championship as The Vaudevillains and were called up to the main roster on the May 7th 2016 episode of Smackdown, but have yet to be used as anything more than enhancement talent.

We’ll keep you posted as more details arise.

More WWE:

Bray Wyatt Shows Off New Powers

Nikki Bella Is Taking A Hiatus

Who Is Shinsuke Nakamura?