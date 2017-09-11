WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to 9/11

September 11, 2001, was a day that permanently left an impact on America. The hijackings of American Flight 11, United Flight 175, American Flight 77 and United Flight 93 became the deadliest terror attack in world history. On top of sending the World Trade Center crashing and severely damaging the Pentagon, nearly 3,000 innocent Americans lost their lives. It is a moment in our history that will never be forgotten as we pay respects to the fallen as well as the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in the name of helping their fellow Americans.

WWE Superstars took to twitter to re-iterate the American spirit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On a day where time stood still, America stood together.

Bruised, but not broken.

Down, but not defeated.

And we will #NeverForget. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 11, 2017

#NeverForget the ones we lost on 9/11.#NeverForget our armed service men & women.#NeverForget the freedom we enjoy.

Remember. Honor. Them. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 11, 2017

With each passing year, it is our responsibility to honor those lost and those who continue to fight to protect us. We will #NeverForget. — Triple H (@TripleH) September 11, 2017

I am so incredibly proud to be US Champ b/c I get to represent US…so today & ALWAYS, we must honor those lost on 9/11. God Bless the USA. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) September 11, 2017

Never forget this dark day.

Never forget those we lost.

Never forget those who rose to meet its challenge when help was needed most. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 11, 2017

With all the hurricane news don’t lose track of the the original horror that took place on this day in 2001. 9/11 #WeWillNeverForget — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) September 11, 2017

Never forget the heroes that sacrificed their lives. Never forget this event brought Americans together and made us stronger.#NeverForget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RydWCY10sj — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) September 11, 2017

Two days after 9/11, WWE hosted the first post-attack gathering in America. It provided the first moment of relief that Americans could return to their normal way of life after the devastation.