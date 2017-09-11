WWE

WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to 9/11

September 11, 2001, was a day that permanently left an impact on America. The hijackings of American Flight 11, United Flight 175, American Flight 77 and United Flight 93 became the deadliest terror attack in world history. On top of sending the World Trade Center crashing and severely damaging the Pentagon, nearly 3,000 innocent Americans lost their lives. It is a moment in our history that will never be forgotten as we pay respects to the fallen as well as the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in the name of helping their fellow Americans.

WWE Superstars took to twitter to re-iterate the American spirit.

Two days after 9/11, WWE hosted the first post-attack gathering in America. It provided the first moment of relief that Americans could return to their normal way of life after the devastation.

