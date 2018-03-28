WWE Preparing to Move SummerSlam to the Big Stage

WWE is preparing to move SummerSlam to the largest venue the number two show of the year has seen in over 25 years.

On the heels of WWE’s announcement that WrestleMania 35 will be returning to the New York City metro area next year with a show at MetLife Stadium, reports are circulating that the 2019 edition of SummerSlam is set to be moved to an outdoor stadium location as well.

This year’s SummerSlam will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the fourth consecutive year the event has been held there since moving away from Los Angeles. For the 2019 edition, the early word is that SummerSlam will be leaving Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and heading for a baseball stadium location.

If SummerSlam is held in New York City in 2019, that will mean that both of the year’s biggest shows (WrestleMania and SummerSlam) will be held in the same metropolitan market, something never attempted by WWE.

SummerSlam, and the surrounding weekend events, are moving on from Brooklyn after this upcoming year. Location still TBD, but high probability of SummerSlam being held at a stadium venue. Likely a MLB stadium. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 16, 2018

However, the report just notes that baseball stadiums are likely to be considered and no location has been determined as of yet. If the company were looking to run iconic baseball stadiums, all kinds of options are out there to let your imagination run wild with. Imagine SummerSlam emanating from Chicago’s Wrigley Field or Boston’s Fenway Park, for example. Additionally, WWE has previously held a major show at a baseball stadium. WrestleMania XIX in 2003 emanated from Safeco Field in Seattle, home of the Seattle Mariners. That would be a great location as well.

A stadium setting for SummerSlam in 2019 would mark the largest crowd for the event since the 1992 edition of SummerSlam was held at Wembley Stadium in England, drawing over 80,000 fans. Since that time, SummerSlam has solely been held in arena settings.