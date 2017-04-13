The Surprising Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WrestleMania Table Bump

One of the most surprising and well done conclusions to a match at WrestleMania 33 was the shocking ending to Seth Rollins epic battle with Triple H. After taking a superkick from Rollins, The King of Kings accidentally bumped into his queen, Stephanie McMahon, and sent the Raw Commissioner crashing through a table that had been precariously set up by the ring.

Rollins capitalized on Triple H’s misfortune by hitting a Pedigree for the victory; thus finally slaying his former Authority mentor. The table bump was amazingly effective, as the crowd looked just as shocked as Triple H did to see the 40 year old Raw Commissioner take such a bump.

Since the incident, Stephanie has been kept off WWE TV to sell the table bump, but not just for the reasons you might assume. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the table bump spot wasn’t so much to get Rollins over, but because Stephanie had a family vacation scheduled at the Turks & Caicos Beaches Resort in the Caribbean.

Good for her. If anyone deserves a post-WrestleMania vacation, it’s Triple H and Stephanie.

The vacation has also allowed for Vince McMahon to have an easy way to bring in WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle, as Mick Foley’s replacement as Raw GM. There is no word on just how long Stephanie will be kept off TV, but we can be sure there will be fireworks when she returns as she and Angle have a long and hilariously entertaining history of being at each other’s throats.

With Angle, Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor all on Raw, Stephanie and Triple H will have plenty of opposition to their rule upon their return.

The longer Stephanie can stay gone, the more Angle will have a chance to become a true authority figure on Raw. Smackdown Live has shown us its actually possible to put on a great wrestling show without power hungry authority figures who are constantly trying to stack the odds against the show’s protagonists.

