WWE Resurrects Starrcade Tonight in North Carolina

Tonight is the night that many old school wrestling fans have been dreaming about for years. Starracade, the legendary NWA/WCW event, returns under the WWE banner.

The only problem is, if you’re not in North Carolina to witness the show live, you won’t be seeing it at all.

In one of the more head-scratching decisions in recent memory, a company with its own streaming service has decided that they will not broadcast the show live on the WWE Network. This, of course, following several live house shows in the past that were streamed live on the Network. It was hard to believe when Starrcade was first announced that they wouldn’t come around to streaming it, but here we are.

So, if you’re in North Carolina and a wrestling fan, do whatever you can to get yourself to Greensboro for the show.

For the rest of us who are missing out, this is the card that WWE has advertised for the show this evening.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) Jinder Mahal

Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE United States Title Match

Baron Corbin (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Grudge Match

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Dustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder

Really excited about Starrcade tonite in Greensboro, I know the talent is too. Wanna thx all the Legends also. Hope to do Dream proud!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) November 25, 2017

As far as throwbacks to the past go, the only in-ring competitor of that nature will be Goldust shedding his gimmick and wrestling as Dustin Rhodes. There will, however, be appearances from NWA/WCW legends at the show. Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, and the Rock ‘N Roll Express are all advertised to appear. North Carolina’s own Hardy Boyz will also be there.