WWE SmackDown Star Trolls Autograph Seeking Fan At Airport

James Ellsworth is living the dream. The New Era jobber to the stars has gone from complete obscurity to carving out a permanent niche on the SmackDown Live roster as the male valet to Carmella. While many fans first came to love Ellsworth as the earnest, “any man with two hands,” underdog, he has really thrived as the over-confident, cowardly heel.

Ellsworth, who is now the only male member of SmackDown’s new female faction, posted a message on his Twitter account today about a hilarious interaction he had with an adoring fan at the airport.

Carmella’s boy toy was asked to sign a fan’s SD Live poster from the night before and he kindly obliged … signing his name right on top of Becky Lynch’s face.

Some kid had a #SDLive poster of everyone at the airport today, wanted me to sign it, I signed it over @BeckyLynchWWE‘s face #yep — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 26, 2017

Signing on Becky’s face was no accident as the former Women’s Champion and Ellsworth are quietly building up to a potential match between the two. Becky made a plea last week on Twitter for Shane O’ Mac to make the match between she and Ellsworth official.

With Ellsworth, Carmella, Nattie and Tamina Snuka setting their sights on the top of the SmackDown women’s roster, look for Becky Lynch and Naomi to reluctantly align with their nemesis, Charlotte, to wage a war for Blue Brand supremacy.

Now let’s see how long it takes for that poster to end up on eBay.

You just keep doing you, James.

