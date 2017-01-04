WWE: Smackdown Announces Its First Royal Rumble Entrant

While most contract signings feature a little back and forth before one guy sends the other guy through a table, the contract signing between AJ Styles and John Cena got real when AJ Styles started running down Cena for being a has been.

Styles told Cena that Smackdown didn’t need him anymore and that he was no better than The Rock when he left the WWE for Hollywood. Cena then cut one of the greatest promos of his long career, explaining how his passion for the WWE is why he keeps coming back bigger and stronger than ever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the ink was signed, Smackdown’s biggest rising star, Baron Corbin came to the ring to announce that he would become Smackdown’s first entrant in the Royal Rumble, and would then take the championship from either Cena or Styles at Wrestlemania.

The distraction allowed Styles to cheap shot Cena and Corbin to add insult to injury.

With Goldberg, Lesnar, Jericho, The New Day and now Baron Corbin as entrants, the 2017 Royal Rumble is shaping up quite nicely.

MORE WWE: Jay Lethal Updates His ROH Contract Status / Eric Bischoff Explains His Stance On Too Many Pay-Per-Views / 5 Chants Fans Need To Let Die Before 2017! / WWE Caught In The Middle Of NBC Charter Cable Dispute / Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed? / Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / 5 Biggest Transformations In Wrestling History /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Paige Drops Huge Announcement On Twitter