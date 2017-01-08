WWE: Seth Rollins Getting A New Theme Song?

The band Downstait, who has recorded theme songs for WWE stars Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and more has released a preview of what appears to be Seth Rollins‘ new theme song!

The song appears to be a mix of his old theme song and his Redesign, Rebuild, Reclaim mantra that seemed a bit more relevant for his character when he was coming back from injury than it does now, but give it a listen and see what you think:

Downstait, who describes themselves as “a unique blend of the best of modern hard rock… the thunder of Godsmack and Sevendust” appear to have the market on WrestleRock songs cornered as they also recently recorded Cody Rhodes’ new theme song which he is currently using in TNA, EVOLVE, ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Seth Rollins is stuck in a bit of an odd limbo right now as he waits for Triple H to return onscreen and finish off their feud. Hopefully this new song will freshen him up a bit for the WWE universe.

