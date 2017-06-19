Seth Rollins Announces His WWE 2K18 Cover on ESPN

A few days ago, Seth Rollins was teasing a big announcement scheduled for his appearance on ESPN’s Sportscenter. This morning, we all found out what it was.

Seth Rollins is the new cover boy for WWE 2k18. The new game will be released October 17th. Rollins joins a prestigious list of the game’s cover athletes – Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and The Rock.

On the cover of WWE 2K18 … the King Slayer. pic.twitter.com/nYMrG1mjBx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2017

Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year’s game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2017

This is a big deal for Rollins. The company he has joined represents some of the most bonafied stars in WWE history. Rollins is regarded as one of the most physically gifted wrestlers WWE employs. The company has given him ample opportunity and for the most part, Rollins has responded well. Unfortunately, injury has had an impact on his arch. Rollins suffered 2 tough knee injuries in consecutive years.

Althogth he has bounced back well, his time away proved costly as talents like Finn Balor and Braun Stroman may have zoomed past Rollins. However, WWE continues to double down on the Architect of the Shield. At WrestleMania 33, Rollins beat his mentor and top WWE executive Triple H, thus earning his newest nickname, “The Kingslayer.”

Rollins landing the 2K cover is WWE hand picking Rollins yet again. Perhaps this indicates the company’s future direction of Rollins and he may be in store for a big run. Great evidence of this lies within Bill Goldberg. Thought to be nothing more than a promotional one-off, Goldberg shocked the world by beating Brock Lesnar in seconds. WWE would ride Goldberg further as he became WWE Universal Champion and headline WrestleMania 33.

For Rollins fans, this should come as great news. If history is any indicator, he’s set to substantially benefit.

