WWE Diva Sasha Banks Reportedly Cleared for Wrestling Return

Sasha Banks is finally cleared for her return to the WWE after month a month off.

Banks has been absent from her home on WWE’s Monday Night Raw since Sep. 3. The company has kept the exact reason for her sudden disappearance a secret, though it is believed she suffered some kind of injury, according to a report by ComicBook.com. Banks has appeared in a couple of house shows in the last month, though she eventually left those behind as well.

Bank was even pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge, where she was set to team with Bobby Lashley. She was replaced with Mickie James, and there was little information on why.

Finally, Banks is heading back to the ring, according to a report by PWInsider. She is expected to take part in the all-women’s PPV event, Evolution, though she has not been listed on the website yet. The event takes place up in Uniondale, New York, and Banks reportedly appears in some of the local promotional material there.

Banks’ mysterious absence was broken by one appearance on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, though the show was pre-taped, and could have been from before her injury. She was also scheduled for MTV’s Ridiculousness, though she quietly withdrew from that show as well. She was replaced by Becky Lynch on the Internet clip show.

Banks, 26 years old, first joined the WWE in 2012. She had the distinction of being one of the first two women to headline a WWE pay-per-view event in 2016, alongside Charlotte Flair. She was also the first woman to compete in a Hell in a Cell match, the first woman to win the Pro Wrestling Illustrated award for Feud of the Year and the first woman to main event Raw in a women’s match since 2004.

Join me in the fight against breast cancer: //t.co/Fm24clyHVx pic.twitter.com/lqXihiHAop — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 12, 2018

While Banks may have been taking some time off from wrestling this month, she has been hard at work with her charity efforts. Banks started a breast cancer research fundraiser on Facebook, which has raised thousands of dollars for the cause. At the time of this writing, the “Show Breast Cancer Who’s Boss” Fundraiser has pulled in over $21,800 out of its $22,000 goal. Banks has been promoting the fundraiser across all of her social media profiles for the last two weeks, and it seems all but certain that she will surpass her goal.

Banks’ presumed next appearance is in Uniondale, New York at the Evolution event on Oct. 28.