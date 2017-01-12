WWE: Roman Reigns Is Definitely Winning The Universal Championship

You know it. I know it. Roman Reigns is definitely winning the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at the 2017 Royal Rumble. While most rumors have speculated that Reigns was in line for another main event program at Wrestlemania, his loss on Monday night to Chris Jericho all but confirms the WWE has plans for him to carry the Universal Championship into Orlando with him.

Even if Roman had somehow held onto his United States championship, the odds would have still been strong that he was taking the belt off Owens. However, with Roman now free from the shackles of having to lug the US Title around on his back, he is certain to become RAW’s top dog.

A big dog, at that.

Considering the negative reactions Roman is still getting from the crowd, having him holding the Universal title instead of chasing it heading into Mania is actually a brilliant choice. The past two years he has been cast in the role of the babyface overcoming the odds to win the prize.

No one cared.

In fact, most people flat out refused to root for him. After 10 years of John Cena kicking out of every pin, the WWE universe didn’t want to see another invincible hero. And the fact that fans could see Roman’s push coming a mile away seemed to bother them more than anything.

With Roman as champion, he will have several great options for RAW’s Wrestlemania main event. It’s likely the WWE will want to pump up the prestige of the Universal championship and RAW in general by having the Royal Rumble winner set his sights on Reigns.

This means Reigns could be facing a challenge from Undertaker, Goldberg or perhaps even Braun Strowman. Considering the positive reactions he gets destroying the company’s top babyfaces, the Strowman pairing could backfire much like the Reigns Lesnar match did. With Taker and Goldberg, however, Reigns could easily slip into more of an obvious heel role.

Yes, I know they won’t actually turn him heel. I’ve given up on that dream for the time being. Heel or not, there would be no mistaking who the crowd would be pulling for. It would give Reigns the same kind of freedom The Rock had when he wrestled Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 18.

As for Kevin Owens, he will be just fine. This was his first top of the card championship reign and he will certainly have more. At this early stage in his career, there is not urgent need for him to bring the championship into Wrestlemania.

Now that Jericho has the US Title, he and Owens can finally dissolve their friendship and still have a belt to feud over on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

So, whether you like it or not, it’s happening. Roman Reigns is winning the Universal Championship. I just wanted to give you enough time to get your affairs in order.

