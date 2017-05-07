Former WWE Star On JBL’s Bullying: “I’d Break His Neck”

SmackDown Live announcer, JBL, has been under a lot of scrutiny from the WWE Universe for his alleged bullying that led to the departure of Mauro Ranallo. With Ranallo recently signing a contract buyout that will likely keep his side of the story silenced, we may never know what transpired between the two.

However, former WWE star, Rene Dupree, recently spoke with Hannibal TV about JBL’s reputation and was not shy about calling out the former WWE Champion on his bullying ways.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Go watch the movie Dazed and Confused. It’s a cult classic and there’s a character played by Ben Affleck named O’Bannion, who is basically the guy that literally flunked himself out of high school for the sole purpose that he can come back and haze the young kids coming from junior high and beat em with the stick. That’s the best description I can give of JBL.”

Dupree also discussed the inner-workings of the WWE and how the culture could empower someone like JBL.

“If I were to describe WWE, it’s like a well-oiled machine – a billion dollar company, very successful but it’s almost like the military. You got your head captain who we all know who it is and then we got little sergeants that are put in place that align the troops and soldiers. The longer you’re there, the higher you get ranked. That’s the best way I can describe WWE. If you don’t fit their mold, or you’re not part of their gameplan, or you don’t react to their tests the right way [then] you’re booted out. Maybe that’s every corporate American company. I don’t know.”

” … there are certain tests to test certain people. Maybe he doesn’t fit the mold because he was never a wrestler, he never came from a wrestling background. The guy’s very talented and perhaps there is a lot of jealousy in this business. Again, [JBL has] been there a while and he’s higher rankings. He’s on of the people that the higher ups feel has a good judge of character for the people that fit that company.”

When asked if he was ever a target of the bullying, Dupree said JBL was never that upfront.

“He never personally does anything but he gets like people under him, like the military a lower ranking person, to do his dirty work for him.”

When asked if he’d ever consider a return to the WWE, the once promising star had harsh words for the “God of Wrestling.”

“There’s no way in hell a person like me would ever go back there knowing he’s [JBL] there, because I’d break his f***ing neck!”

[H/T WrestlingNews]

MORE POP WWE:

Impact Wrestling Attempts To Stop Broken Hardys In WWE / Why Brock Lesnar’s Absence Is Best For Business / Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman Hang Overseas

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: