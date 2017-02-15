WWE Releasing Official Rule Book

The rules of wrestling have always been meant to be broken. It’s what makes the “sport” we love so much fun to watch. It’s what separates the good guys from the bad guys. It’s what makes the fans jump out of their seats and yell at the cheaters who have so callously tried to find an unfair advantage.

Sometimes though, it’s hard to tell exactly what the rules of wrestling are. Ten counts go long, closed fists are frowned upon and what exactly is the deal with the tag rope? The WWE is hoping to remedy that with the release of their new book, The Official WWE Book of Rules (And How To Break Them). Here is the official release:

WWE and Topix Media announce The Official WWE Book of Rules

New York, NY – February 15, 2017 – For the first time ever, WWE is publishing The Official WWE Book of Rules (And How to Break Them). Learn how the biggest WWE Superstars of today such as John Cena, Roman Reigns and The New Day are following in the footsteps of legends like The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels to reshape the rules of sports-entertainment.

Full of WWE secrets and entertaining narrations including:

* Commentary and rule revisions from WWE Superstars and Hall of Fame-worthy referees

* More than 200 pages of rules, drawings and diagrams

* Foreword by SmackDown! Live General Manager Daniel Bryan

* And much more!

The Official WWE Book of Rules reveals not only the rules of the ring but also the do’s and dont’s of every aspect of WWE Superstardom. Published for the first time, these regulations range from the conventional and competition-based to the eccentric and Superstar-specific. It’s the ultimate companion for any member of the WWE Universe who believes rules were made to be broken.

The Official WWE Book of Rules: (And How to Break Them) will be released on February 28, 2017, and can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

