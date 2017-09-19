WWE Releases Statement on Paige’s Potential Return

Yesterday afternoon news broke that Paige spent the day at WWE’s Performance Center in Florida. She confirmed the rumors herself by tweeting out her return to the WWE campus. While there’s not much information on her actual status, WWE did release a statement on her appearance.

With WWE actually publishing content based on Paige’s possible return we can logically deduce that Paige’s WWE’ comeback is looming. Here’s the blurb from WWE.com

The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE.

“Went to see an old friend today,” she wrote. “Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse”

Went to see an old friend today. Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21. If her return is imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice.

A return to in-ring action would be great for both Paige and WWE. The past calendar year has been rough for Paige as she’s endured both personal and professional chaos. Stepping back into the ring may be the perfect way for her to re-stabilize her life.

That seems to be the sentiment of Jim Ross, who, in a recent blog post, cited his enthusiasm for the potential of Paige returning to WWE.

“I’ve got no dog in the hunt on this matter, but since many have asked me about this I’ll simply say that I’d love to see Paige back in the WWE competing with the talented, women’s roster that’s in place. Paige has incredible skills and I only hope that this potential opportunity to resume her career in WWE when she’s healthy is taken seriously by all involved,” Ross wrote.

Let’s hope to see Paige in WWE sooner than later. She’s a compelling talent and would add an intriguing layer to the Women’s Revolution. ——-

