Two Huge Returns Rumored For Tonight’s RAW

Business is picking up! Coming hot off last night’s WWE Fastlane pay per view, tonight’s RAW is rumored to feature two returns that will set up two huge WrestleMania matches.

According to PWInsider’s sources, the next Monday’s RAW will feature the return of The Undertaker, who will likely kickstart the feud over whose yard the WWE belongs to when he confronts Roman Reigns. Hopefully now that Undertaker has had a few more weeks of recovery, he will look in better shape than he did when he seemed to be hobbled by a hip injury at the Royal Rumble.

The original pitch for what could be Undertaker’s last WrestleMania was reportedly John Cena, but Undertaker’s health moved up the timetable on the presumed Roman Reigns matchup.

As for the other return, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted last week that the inaugural Universal Champion, Finn Balor is set to make his first appearance on RAW since handing his Championship over due to injury the night after he won it at last year’s Summerslam.

Apparently, Samoa Joe, will be the likely opponent for Balor at WrestleMania 33. The two competed in a very memorable feud in NXT before Balor was called up last year.Joe completely dismantled Sami Zayn at last night’s Fastlane, and the dominant win will likely lead to Balor’s return tonight.

Also scheduled for tonight’s RAW is fallout from Goldberg‘s Universal Championship victory and a Cruiserweight title defense between Neville and Rich Swann.

