WWE: Randy Orton Wins The 2017 Royal Rumble

Randy Orton is now a two time Royal Rumble winner! It came down to Orton, Bray Wyatt, Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns. After not even being expected to be in the Rumble, Roman Reigns entered at number 30 and eliminated two legends in The Undertaker and Chris Jericho before squaring off with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

After Reigns managed to eliminate Wyatt, it was Orton who reversed a spear into an RKO and eliminate Roman for the victory. Randy will now get a chance to point at the Wrestlemania sign for two months before facing off with John Cena or the winner of February’s Smackdown only Elimination Chamber pay per view.

Videos by PopCulture.com

How did you feel about the 2017 Royal Rumble?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s interview with inaugural Royal Rumble winner, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, on the Over The Ropes Podcast.

MORE WWE: UFC’s Conor McGregor Responds To WWE WrestleMania Offer / Stone Cold Explains Using Veterans In The Royal Rumble / Dean Ambrose Talks Being Overlooked In The Royal Rumble / Stone Cold Calls Out The Rock For His WrestleMania 32 Appearance / What Time Does The 2017 Royal Rumble Start? / 5 Things We Need To See At The Royal Rumble / Who Has The Longest Odds To Win The Royal Rumble / Latest Wrestlemania Plans For Roman Reigns / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene