Randy Orton’s Advice to Jinder Mahal: Care Less

The Viper, Randy Orton recently sat down with Donny Fandango on 105.7 The Point. The interview covered Orton’s’ future WWE Hall of Fame induction and which WWE Superstars are his children’s favorites.

When the men discussed the wrestling business, Orton opened up about some of the early mistakes wrestlers, including himself, make. The Viper said many young wrestlers will try too hard to be perfect and this inhibits them from being their best.

He specifically pointed out Jinder Mahal as an example:

“I think that’s some advice I gave Jinder. When he first came back he was on RAW, and I think that has helped him out. A lot of the younger guys are so anxious to please and to get better and they try almost too hard, they need to take a step back and relax. I started kind of getting it, so to speak, the lightbulb kind of stopped giving as much of a crap, I guess you can say. I don’t mean in the sense of being lazy or not caring, that’s not true at all. But kind of letting it happen out there and letting it be more organic as opposed to coming up with all these ideas where it looks more choreographed or if you’re banking on a reaction from the crowd in a particular point in a promo or a match and you don’t get that reaction, being prepared to go another route with what you’re doing. There’s a lot of little aspects to the game that guys can get better at and that’s just a few.”

Sound advice from the future WWE Hall of Famer. It would be tough be at your best if you were consumed with the opinions of your bosses, peers, and even the crowd. Orton has a bit of a polarizing reputation, but that guy that has been at the top of WWE for about 15 consecutive years. That’s no accident.

Though, at times, it seems that Orton takes his own advice too far. Sometimes when watching Orton, he gives off the vibe that he is apathetic towards wrestling. Now we know that this is part of this personal strategy.

Regardless if you agree or not, Jinder Mahal has been improving since being injected into WWE’s main event. Credit goes to him and Orton for growing together

The 2 are set for the third and final match at Battleground in July. They’ve been pretty good together, so here’s to hoping they’ve saved the best for last

