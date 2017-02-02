WWE: Randy Orton Gets In Heated Altercation With Fan

According to NEA Report, WWE star Randy Orton had an altercation with a fan prior to last night’s WWE Live Event in Jonesboro. The altercation reportedly took place at a gym, where a WWE fan was working out.

The report notes the fan, named Anthony Martin, spotted Randy Orton also working out at the gym, and asked Orton if he could get a picture with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I approached him by myself and said, ‘Can I get a picture of you?,’” Martin said. “He gave me a fist bump and replied, ‘Sorry. I can’t hear you,’ pointing to his ear phones. We went our separate ways.”

Martin said he then decided to snap a picture of Orton from across the room, which angered Orton.

“He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?’” Martin said. “I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

Cody Halstead is one of Martin’s friends who was at the gym with him. He told NEA Report what he saw transpire.

“(Orton) said, ‘I can’t hear you, bro,’ and walked away,” Halstead said. “So Anthony walked back and took a picture anyways and then Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m’fer this, m’fer that.”

The report adds Orton eventually calmed down and told the men to “enjoy their workout” before leaving.

Next time you see a famous person out in public, just leave them alone and definitely don’t take a picture of them. At least where they can obviously see it.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt? / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega