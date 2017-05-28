Randy Orton Attacked by Former WWE Superstar

It appears that Randy Orton‘s take on “Indy Style” hit the most polarizing nerve in all of professional wrestling. It seems like any wrestler with social media has a fervent opinion, either in favor or opposition. And they are eager to share.

Renee Dupree has joined the conversation.

Dupree, currently 33 and working on the Japanese independent circuit, was last with WWE in 2007. Instead of commenting on the issue at hand, WWE vs. Indy style, Dupree decided to get personal.



He posted this on his Facebook page:



“Randy EVERYTHING was handed to You, from your nicknames To your Finishing Move People Can say the same about me but…. When you were hired You were a Fat slob, I just won The Canadian Bodybuilding Nationals and Qualified for the Worlds You had ZERO matches I had 500+ You Wouldn’t Last 1 Japanese Tour I’m on 49 tours and You counting If HHH wasn’t Such a mark For Your Daddy, You would’ve been FIRED YEARS Ago And You’re NOWHERE near the worker your Father was You’re Bashing indie Guys, Do what I did Grow a set of Balls Go Out And Prove You’re Special Cause I’m Sorry Bud , but The chin lock you use Is BORING as A Shit! BURNING BRIDGES??? I don’t give a **** #TRUTH”



It’s hard to tell if Dupree has a bigger issue with Randy Orton or elementary grammar, but point taken. After sifting through Dupree’s syntactical nightmare, we can gather he has a deep disdain for Orton and his career. Citing nepotism and a gilded path to the top, Dupree calls all of Orton’s career into question.



A lot of his statement is a reckless, ad hominem attack, but is there some validity here?



There’s actually none. Even the most dedicated WWE fans will have jog their memory to place Dupree doing anything significant. That said, all of his evidence is anecdotal at best, and hardly an indictment that The Viper should give a second thought. In fact, he likely may not have given it a first thought.



Randy may have brought all of this on himself by going out of his way to demean the independents, but it’s clear that this topic has devolved to its lowest level yet.



As we have officially hit rock bottom, let’s hope that this discussion is finally over. And if it’s not, let’s hope that the next person who weighs in can communicate like a human being. Renee, we are all now dumber for reading your response.

