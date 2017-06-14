Paige Is Training For Her Comeback

Paige is on her way back to the ring, but the big question is will it be a WWE ring? The former Divas Champion posted a photo training to get back to ‘kicking ass again’ yesterday on her Instagram page.

Despite the fact that Paige is still under WWE contract, there has been much speculation as to whether or not the WWE had any interest in using the star again. The Total Divas star has been on the sidelines since a neck surgery last October that the company reportedly didn’t feel she needed. Before her surgery, she faced two Wellness Policy suspensions. The last of which was featured on the most recent season of Total Divas.

As the Divas‘ season came to a wrap, Paige was nowhere to be seen. No coming soon. No will they make it back to the ring. She just faded off into the distance like so many WWE stars often do. It left many wondering if that was the last time we’d see Paige on a WWE television program.

Just getting alberto to take pics in the gym. Pretending to work out… Jkkkk. Boxing gym later. Time to start kicking ass again! 💪🏻 A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

If Paige leaves the company, it will have nothing to do with the recent NSFW video and photo leak that put her in the headlines. It will, however, have much more to do with the fact that her fiance, Alberto Del Rio, has been so outspoken against the WWE since leaving the company and joining Impact Wrestling.

Del Rio went on a drunken Periscope rant against the WWE that Paige decided to post on her own Twitter page. The incident seemed like a sure sign that the two sides will simply be waiting out the contract expiring so they can move on.

PWInsider says they “contacted sources at WWE who confirmed she will be cleared for action if the results of her x-rays look good.” While this would normally lead us to believe they were interested in her coming back, the “if the results of her x-ray look good” comment that gives us pause.

WWE could easily say ‘their doctors’ are not happy with the findings and Paige could remain on the sidelines until her contract expires. Impact Wrestling would welcome her with open arms after her no-compete expired.

If Paige does want to stay in the WWE, it may help that WWE Studios and The Rock are currently producing a movie about her real life wrestling family titled Fighting With My Family. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where WWE wouldn’t want Paige under their umbrella when the movie drops.

