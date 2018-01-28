Injured Paige Wishes Fellow Female Superstars Luck Ahead of Women’s Royal Rumble Match

It’s been three weeks since WWE Superstar Paige was told her in-ring career was over.

And while she’s been defiant in accepting that news, she did acknowledge the fact that she won’t be apart of Sunday’s first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

“Happy #RoyalRumble day,” Paige wrote on Twitter. “Wanna wish every single lady who is participating to absolutely kill it. I’m sad I can’t be part of it but I’ll be there supporting all of you.. well.. like 2 of you. #Absolution @WWE_MandyRose @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE.”

On Jan. 8, backstage during Monday Night Raw, WWE doctors informed Paige that she would not be cleared to return to action due to her latest in-ring injury, in which she suffered a neck injury — similar to the one that ended the careers of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Edge — after being kicked in the back of the head by Sasha Banks during a December house show match.

She’s since then made multiple statements regarding her future. The first came hours before the news broke of her sudden retirement.

“The comeback is always stronger than the setback,” Paige wrote on Instagram.

She followed that up with a tweet on Jan. 18 reading, “2018 WILL be my year.”

While the 25-year-old former Divas Champion hasn’t been involved in any physical altercations since the announcement, she’s still been an active member on Monday Night Raw as the leader of the Absolution stable alongside Mandy rose and Sonya Deville. Both of her stablemates will be in Sunday’s Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble begins at 7 p.m. EST from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.