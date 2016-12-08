Over The Ropes Podcast: Enzo, Ellsworth And AJ’s Pants Ripped Apart

We’re still coming down from an amazing WWE TLC pay per view this week on episode 2 of the Over The Ropes podcast! We remain split on AJ’s pants, James Ellsworth’s turn and Enzo’s questionable decision to fall into Lana’s cheap motel, Russian bear trap. We also look at the New Wyatt family, another Sasha vs Charlotte match and the crumbling walls of team JeriKO.

MORE WRESTLING: 5 Wrestlemania Matches That Need To Happen / Undertaker Spotted Backstage! / John Cena To Host Saturday Night Live / Twitter Reacts to Monday Night RAW / New Bullet Club Member Revealed /Ric Flair Buries The Cruiserweight Division