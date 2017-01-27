WWE Over The Ropes: Final Predictions For The Royal Rumble

Welcome to Episode 9 of the Comicbook.com Over The Ropes podcast. With only days to go before the 2017 Royal Rumble, we make our final Rumble predictions and break down Goldberg‘s bloody Monday Night RAW performance. Also, it’s the first ever Over The Ropes “Loyal Rumble” as we announce 30 loyal listners who will compete for a shot at a very special piece of WWE memorabilia. Good luck to all our competitors!

