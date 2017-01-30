WWE: NXT Star Debuts At The Royal Rumble

Much to the delight of the San Antonio crowd, “The Perfect Ten” Tye Dillinger debuted tonight at the number 10 spot in the Royal Rumble! Dillinger teamed up with Sami Zayn in an attempt to eliminate Braun Strowman. Despite lasting a fairly good amount of time in the match, Dillinger became the 7th person eliminated by Strowman.

We’re still unsure whether or not the debut means Dillinger has been called to the main roster as we’ve seen in the past, the call-up could have only been for the Rumble match itself.

