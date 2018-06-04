Pair of NXT Stars Released By WWE

In 2018, WWE pays more wrestlers than it ever has. But despite their ballooning budget, they still have to make subtractions.

Over the weekend, WWE released a pair of NXT younglings—Zeda, a Mae Young Classic competitor, and Uriel Ealy, one half of the Ealy brothers tag team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Squared Circle Sirens first announced Zeda’s departure. Her stint with the company lasted almost exactly one year. She made her Yellow Brand debut last year in a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Despite the tough, news, Zeda looks intent on pursuing an in-ring career.

Zeda also shared the following on her Instagram page:

“I’ve been lucky to meet some great people on this journey. Thanks to everyone who has been a part of my life.”

ProWrestlingSheet confirmed the release of Uriel Ealy Monday afternoon. Uriel and brother Gabriel are identical twins from Milwaukee, WI. The signed with WWE in 2015 and were last seen on NXT tapings in January. Gabriel is reportedly dealing with concussion-like symptoms.