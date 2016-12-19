WWE: Neville Returns At WWE Roadblock!

Gravity may have forgotten former NXT champion, Neville, but the WWE universe had not. After Rich Swann was able to retain his WWE Cruiserweight championship in a triple threat match with TJ Perkins and The Brian Kendrick, a smiling Neville made his way to the ring to seemingly congratulate Swann.

As Swann extended his hand, Neville completely destroyed the champion. Neville then took both Swann and Perkins outside to continue his attack, ramming both into the outside barriers. As Neville battered the 205 Live stars, the WWE Roadblock crowd began to chant Thank You Neville!

Interesting choice attempting to turn Neville into a heel when the crowd already has very little investment in the current cruiserweight division and conversely so much respect for the former NXT star, who is one of the greatest in ring performers in the WWE.

More on this story as it develops.