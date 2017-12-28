WWE Announces its Top 10 Superstars of 2017

Even though WWE is no stranger to parody, 2017 served as one of the more hysterically fluid years in recent memory. Packed with NXT call ups, the rebooting of old careers, the emergence of unlikely faces, and the revitalization of tag team wrestling, 2017 had no shortage of bright spots.

Since we’re down to the final days of 2017, WWE deemed it a necessary time to release the top ten Superstars of the year. Of the dozens of WWE Superstars who had memorable years, trimming the list to a neat ten names may have caused a few brawls at WWE headquarters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We’re not sure what they’re methods were, but we can’t help but agree with most of this list. Check it out:

10. Enzo Amore

While Enzo Amore will never be short on detractors, we have to objectively state that he’s had an unbelievable 2017.

Even though he and Big Cass were destined for a few runs as Tag Champs, Enzo fell victim to a vicious betrayal by his 7 ft tall partner. Upon being shed by Cass it seemed that Enzo was on the fast track to obscurity. But to his credit, he’s flourished as a singles star and WWE has rewarded him for his dedication to making impressions.

Not only is Enzo a 2-time Cruiserweight Champion, but 205 Live is very much his show. So hate him if you must, but Enzo continues to prove that he will prosper in WWE, regardless of what naysayers wish to believe.

9. Brock Lesnar

Given that Lesnar sits atop all of WWE as Universal Champion, one would think he’d do a little better than #9. After all, he’s had a remarkable 2017 season.

Lesnar exorcised his Goldberg demon at WrestleMania 33 where he avenged his embarrassing Survivor Series loss and Royal Rumble elimination. Ever since, Lesnar embarked on one of his more dominant streaks as WWE Superstar having defeated the likes of Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman to keep his big red belt. Even more, Lesnar emerged victorious in some of the better matches of 2017 like SummerSlam’s Fatal Four Way and his Survivor Series match against AJ Styles.

So why #9? Well, his sporadic schedule certainly doesn’t help, nor does his formulaic programs. On paper, Brock Lesnar had a fantastic 2017, but rolling back the footage reveals quite an apathetic Beast.

8. The Shield

Realistically speaking, the Shield as a unit has no business making anyone’s top ten. Having more illnesses/injuries (2) than significant wins (1) is hardly an impressive ratio as this Shield reunion never actually got rolling.

While Reigns has had another lovely year, and Ambrose and Rollins were fun as a tag team, the Shield as unified trio produced a pretty forgettable year.

The Shield in 2017 represents the rare occasion where the parts are greater than the whole.

7. Kevin Owens

Even though he lost the Universal Championship to open 2017, Kevin Owens spent the rest the year collecting huge WWE moments. The Festival of Friendship, his Shane McMahon feud and subsequent Hell in a Cell match, busting open Vince McMahon with a headbutt, and causing chaos on SmackDown with soul mate Sami Zayn all contributed to an exceptional year for KO.

6. The Miz

When you’re arguably the most important player on both RAW and SmackDown in the same year, that’s good enough to make even the most scrutinizing of top ten lists. But, The Miz was more than just a good hand.

2017 cemented The Miz’s claim to being the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. While that’s still a debatable point, we cannot deny the Miz’s prosperous surge a top WWE. Not to mention he put out the LaVar Ball fire and he and Maryse announced their first child to boot.

5. Jinder Mahal

In terms of fan disdain, Jinder Mahal makes Enzo Amore look like CM Punk. However, like Amore, we cannot deny that Jinder has enjoyed a spectacular 2017.

Having defeated Randy Orton three times in WWE Championship matches en route to holding the belt for nearly 6 months certainly gives Mahal the most surprising 2017, but that shouldn’t dilute his success.

Jinder has gone from obscurity to the figurehead of SmackDown. While he’s out of the title picture now, we’ll never forget that Jinder dominated most of 2017.

4. The Usos and New Day

Whether it was via R-rated rap battles or stealing SummerSlam during the pre-show, The Usos and New Day totally revitalized tag team wrestling WWE.

Through great matches, cringe-worthy brutality, and a palpable chemistry these two teams supplied some of the best moments of 2017. The New Day was pushed to limits they had never seen they added physicality that has been sorely missing from their act. But for the Usos their heel turn lead to a career renaissance of sorts as they arguably had the best year not of just tag teamers, but of all WWE Superstars.

3. Alexa Bliss

We’re having a hard time remember a time in 2017 where Bliss wasn’t RAW Women’s Champion as Little Miss Bliss has all but monopolized Monday nights.

She’s all too deserving of the #3 spot even though the Women’s Division as a whole took a considerable step backward. Not that the quality of their wrestling digressed, WWE just simply did not supply many cool moments regarding their women.

Maybe that’s why there was only one female Superstar on their countdown…

#2 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman’s rise in 2017 was nothing short of meteoric. Using a slew of ambulance miracles, laughable feats of strengths and rapid in-ring growth, Braun Strowman has made the case for being the #1 Superstar of 2017.

However, as good as this year was for the Monster Among Men, he didn’t win any titles, but WWE’s #1 Superstar of 2017 won 3 of them.

#1 AJ Styles

From January to December, Styles was a crucial player in WWE. In a year that featured a slew of Match of the Year candidates along with 2 US Championship wins and 1 highly cathartic WWE Championship, the victory makes Styles a slam dunk for the #1 Superstar of 2017.

In the years prior to his WWE arrival, Styles proponents would swear he was the best wrestler the world. Well, 2017 proved that belief is far more than a reckless opinion: AJ Styles is the best planet earth offers.