Madison Square Garden Reportedly Upset With WWE

Madison Square Garden is the unofficial cathedral of WWE. However, their relationship has withered in recent years and MSG management is said to be irritated by WWE’s negligence.

PWInsider reports MSG is looking to book other wrestling shows in the near future. However, given their storied history, WWE has the right of first refusal—meaning they can legally boot a AAA show that MSG is hoping to book in September.

Normally, MSG would oblige any request of WWE, but since Vince McMahon’s circus has grown so fond of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, WWE and MSG’s agreement feels a little icy. Afterall, WWE is coming to New York for WrestleMania 35 and not a single event will be held at Madison Square Garden.

Per PWIsider MSG officials are actively looking to book more non-WWE wrestling events. If that were to happen, it would be the first time a wrestling promotion entered the hallowed arena that wasn’t affiliated with Vince McMahon.

MSG does have room to be slighted. As a venue that’s hosted three WrestleManias, dozens of pay-per-views and hundreds of live events, MSG has a sacred place in WWE history. Nostalgia aside, WWE is a money machine. It’s not hard to imagine resentment ballooning each time WWE picks Barclays over MSG.

For the fourth-consecutive year, WWE will bring SummerSlam to Barclays. Instead of big pay-per-views, MSG now only books WWE house shows. Granted these are the best non-televised events of WWE’s circuit, but considering the history it’s objectively a demotion.

If its any consolation, WWE is set to run a big event at MSG on July 7. While it’s typical WWE packs the card when returning to their “home” this show will mark the return of The Undertaker. A match has not been confirmed for The Deadman, but we can assume he’ll compete. WWE released this statement on Monday: