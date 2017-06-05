WWE Legend Vader Denies Retirement Rumors

WWE and WCW Legend, Vader, appeared to be calling it a career. Many believed The 62 year old star was announcing his retirement from the ring over the weekend on Twitter.

In the post, Vader expressed sadness of leaving his “greatest love of all” for a chance to see his grandchildren some day. Today, however, The Mastadon shot down the rumors, saying “rumors are false, still working wrestling” and “They got it wrong again am not retiring .Iam wking June 17 For Mr Harley Race”.

The rebuttal seems strange considering Vader appeared to start the rumors himself. However, a closer look at the tweet reveals he did clearly say he was leaving his first born for a chance to coexist with his future grandkids.

The tweet appears to simply be a family drama issue as there was never a mention of wrestling.

With Great Sorrow I leave my first born my greatest love of All for a chance to exist inthe same plain of existance of my Gr Ch yet to exist — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 4, 2017

They got it wrong again am not retiring .Iam wking June 17 For Mr Harley Race https://t.co/oukZweOP6H — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017

It’s easy to see why fans would jump to the conclusion after the former WCW Champion posted on social media last November that the end was near. A tweet of a grim diagnosis given to the former champion led fans to believe that Vader was quite literally entering his final days. Yet, despite a crippling heart condition, Vader continued to take wrestling bookings on the Independent circuit.

In April, Vader was in Tokyo performing at Korakuen Hall as part of the Fujinami 45th Anniversary show and gave the crowd a big scare when he collapsed after the match.

Seeing Vader collapse in the ring was particularly troubling considering that the former WWE star told The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast in March that he wanted to “die in the ring.”

“Someone said, ‘Aren’t you afraid? Why would you get a booking (to wrestle) at this point when you’ve had this type of diagnosis?’ I said, ‘Brother, where would you rather die in a bed at home, or in the hospital, or would you rather die in front of 10,000 people having fun in the ring?”

“…that’s my choice, and that’s the way I decide to go out. If this thing’s gonna happen, I’d rather be in a ring, anywhere, compared to sitting in a hospital room in a hospital bed, sitting there like some sheep getting ready to be slaughtered. It’s not who I am, and it’s not the way it’s gonna happen with me.”

It should be noted that the next match Vader was referring to is with a promotion run by wrestling legend, Harley Race. Race is dealing with health issues of his own as he recently suffered a horrendous injury, breaking both legs in a fall at his home in Missouri.