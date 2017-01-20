WWE: La Luchadora’s Identity Revealed On Smackdown!

After weeks of wondering who was behind the mask on Smackdown, we finally have our answer! The one thing tonight’s Smackdown Women’s Championship cage match was supposed to do was to keep La Luchadora out of the cage. It failed. As soon as Becky Lynch opened the cage door to escape, La Luchadora was there to greet her.

After a spinning kick to the face from Luchadora, Alexa Bliss picked up the victory and retained her WWE Women’s Championship. After the match Becky brawled with the two women and managed to finally take the mask off and reveal the return of Mickie James!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mickie James is a five time Women’s Champion and one time Divas Champion. She left the WWE in 2010 and spent the last few years in TNA, winning several Knockout Championships along the way.

One of her most memorable storylines in the WWE was when she became an obsessed fan of former champion, Trish Stratus. Could Mickie be having some of those same feelings for the Irish Lass Kicker on SD Live?

