Kane Makes Huge Announcement About His Future

We haven’t seen Kane on WWE TV for nearly 6 months, but today Glen Jacobs, the man behind the mask, solidified his plans for the immediate future when he announced that he would be running for the mayor of Knox County.

The former WWE Champion is clearly taking his Corporate Kane gimmick to the next level.

“As Knox County Mayor I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of,” Jacobs told the crowd, according to WATE 6 News. “I see my role as that of a facilitator among the different communities in our area. And also I think that Mayor Burchett has done a very good job with transparency in government and I would continue along those lines.”

Jacobs has been running an insurance company out of Knox County for many years and has become a pillar in the community. Naturally, The Big Red Machine will run as a Republican in the election, which takes place May 1, 2018.

As for his WWE future, Kane was in Dubai last week for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at the Dubai World Trade Center and during his time in the country, he spoke with Gulf News about a return to the ring.

“That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises if I did know…”

We would have to imagine that as mayoral candidate, Kane won’t be spending too much time in the ring until after his race is over. Kane also discussed the Undertaker’s final match at WrestleMania.

“(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it’s, sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way.”

