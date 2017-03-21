Jim Ross’ Wife In Critical Condition After Terrible Accident

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted on Twitter that his wife, Jan, underwent surgery after being hit while riding her Vespa. He said that “we need a miracle” after his wife suffered “multiple skull fractures.”

Ross told TMZ that Jan was riding to the gym near their home in Oklahoma when she was struck by another vehicle. Jim says Jan was not wearing her helmet and struck her head, causing multiple skull fractures. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where she underwent surgery.

Ross told TMZ that the situation was “touch and go” at the moment and that “it could be a tough day.”

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She’s in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jan and J.R.. More on this story as it develops.

