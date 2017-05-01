Hulk Hogan Says He Wants To Join Current Wrestling Faction

Hulk Hogan is getting tired of sitting on the sidelines. In fact, the WWE Hall Of Famer wants to join the hottest faction in wrestling since the New World Order.

Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported that Hogan was at an autograph signing this weekend for Frank and Sons in Southern California’s City of Industry when an attendee asked Hulkster if he’d like to join the Bullet Club.

The nWo founder eagerly responded, “I would love to be in The Bullet Club. I’d love to be the OG for The Bullet Club.” Adding, “Teach dem boys how to really get corrupt!”

The interest is mutual as BC members, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucs, extended invites to The Hulkster and CM Punk during a YouTube Q & A this past March.

Matt: “I think [CM Punk] he’s probably the only guy left that I would probably let into the Bullet Club. And Hulk Hogan.”

Kenny: “If that’s still an option, Hogan. The only other person that could touch Hogan, in terms of hype factor and someone able to contribute, it’s gotta be Punk.”

Taking many of the Too Sweet attributes that made the nWo famous, the Bullet Club have become the faction that once again makes fans feel good to be bad. Pairing Hogan up with the group as the “OG” would make a lot of sense and be great marketing for Ring of Honor and New Japan. The Hulkster has fond memories of honing his craft in Japan during the 70s and would immediately be a huge star upon his return, even in a limited mentoring role.

Hogan has been exiled from the WWE since 2014 when racially insensitive comments overheard in his private sex tape were made public. While the WWE legend could have easily taken other bookings, its likely he’s laying low to bide his time until a WWE return takes place.

The biggest obstacle for attaching Hogan to the Bullet Club is likely how much would it cost to bring him in. Considering the man just bankrupt Gawker and still fetches top dollar at autograph signings, one would have to imagine there would be an astronomical price tag attached to luring Hogan anywhere outside of the WWE.

