Heel Turn Coming For Major WWE Star

Ever since losing her Women’s Championship to Charlotte during the Ironman match at last year’s WWE Fastlane, Sasha Banks has been on a bit of a losing streak. A storyline knee injury has made it so that Nia Jax has had an easy time dominating the Boss. The downtimes have led to a bit of a change in attitude for Sasha as she’s let the aggravation cloud her judgement.

Last night on RAW we saw Sasha refuse Bayley‘s advice to “stay down” and it led to another Nia beatdown. It appears as if the reason Sasha Banks has been acting more heel-ish lately is because a heel turn is on the way “fairly soon” accoring to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

If you want to see a master class in Heel work, go back and watch Sasha’s program with Bayley from their time in NXT. The Boss was a ruthless heel inside and outside the ring.

Sasha taunts her, steals her headband, makes fun of her for crying, and throws the headband back at her face. pic.twitter.com/HkyNwETEZj — Nate (@BarstoolNate) October 8, 2015

Luckily for Sasha this heel turn should put her right back in the title mix with Bayley in time for Wrestlemania season. Many have speculated that RAW’s Women’s Championship will be defended in a triple threat between Charlotte, Bayley and Banks at Mania and if Bayley is the only babyface involved, it would make her victory that much more monumental.

