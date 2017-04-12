WWE Has The Perfect First Feud For Shinsuke Nakamura

Has anyone ever controlled a crowd with less words? Recent NXT call-up, Shinsuke Nakamura, once again had the WWE Universe eating out of his hands when he showed up on Smackdown to kick off what we assume to be his first feud on the WWE main roster.

And the superstar WWE has paired Nakamura with is absolutely the perfect opponent for his introduction to the mainstream WWE audience. The King of Strong Style interrupted a promo by Dolph Ziggler to ignite a program between the two.

Ziggler is a great choice for Nakamura for three very important reasons.

1. Zigs can easily carry the promo work. Nakamura’s English is quite suspect, so the less talking the better for the enigmatic superstar.

2. Dolph will sell the hell out of Nakamura’s offense. No one sells better than Dolph and this will go a long way towards showing the WWE Universe how dangerous Nakamura’s strong style can be.

3. No one expects Ziggler to win and that’s just fine. Shinsuke needs a winning program to build equity with the fans (more than just loving his entrance song) and a convincing win over Ziggler will do just that.

Tonight, Ziggler attempted to hit Shinsuke with a superkick but his foot was caught and shoved back down as Nakamura danced and taunted him out of the ring. We greatly look forward to the most electric superstar on Smackdown finally showing off some of his strong style during next week’s edition of SD Live.

