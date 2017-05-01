WWE Hall Of Famer Sting Returns To The Ring

With few exceptions, retired wrestlers are never really retired. Most former legends are only one call away from lacing up the boots for one more appearance. This weekend, retired WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, did just that when he returned to the ring for Qatar Professional Wrestling.

WrestlingInc.com reported that the Icon made an appearance at QPW SuperSlam on Friday night. Sting did not wrestle, but did interfere in a match between Brian Cage and Alofa, giving the rub to Cage.

QPW and fans in attendance tweeted out images of the WCW Icon in the ring.

Sting interfere to help Brian Cage pic.twitter.com/n7vg7e0iR4 — QPW (@QPWrestling) April 29, 2017

Amazing wrestling event at #doha. I had so much fun! Thank you @QPWrestling ! pic.twitter.com/gQ0qvUWN8b — Florence Meyer (@florencemeyer) April 28, 2017

The Stinger was forced to retire after a buckle bomb from Seth Rollins caused a serious neck injury in 2015, but recently revealed the one regret he had during his WWE career. Sting headlined the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame class in Dallas.

It may seem odd that Sting would make his first in-ring appearance a million miles away from the WWE, but the QPR show was a (likely well paid) star studded event featuring other marquee names like Booker T, Rey Mysterio, Mil Muertes, Apolo, Chris Masters (aka Chris Adonis) Carlito, Alberto El Patron and Cody Rhodes.

Seeing Sting back in the facepaint and jacket, one has to assume he would be more than willing to make a similar appearance to put over a young WWE star. Perhaps, WWE doesn’t want to give fans any unrealistic hopes by putting the Hall of Famer back in the ring.

Still, I can’t help but imagine how great would it be to see the Stinger have one final WWE ‘passing the torch’ moment with someone like The Demon King, Finn Balor.

